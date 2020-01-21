Commodities
Gold futures gain Rs 203 to Rs 40,150 per 10 gram
Updated : January 21, 2020 12:11 PM IST
Gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 203, or 0.51 percent, to Rs 40,150 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,873 lots.
Globally, gold prices rose 0.37 percent to $ 1,566 per ounce in New York.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more