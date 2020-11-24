Commodities Gold falls on hopes for vaccine, smooth Biden transition Updated : November 24, 2020 03:40 PM IST Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to USD 1,831.90 per ounce by 717 GMT, having earlier slid to its lowest since July 21 at USD 1,820.45. U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 percent to USD 1,826.30. Silver fell 0.4 percent to USD 23.48 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.9 percent to USD 934.73, while palladium dropped 0.7 percent to $2,338.36. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.