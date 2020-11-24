Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities

Gold falls on hopes for vaccine, smooth Biden transition

Updated : November 24, 2020 03:40 PM IST

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to USD 1,831.90 per ounce by 717 GMT, having earlier slid to its lowest since July 21 at USD 1,820.45.
U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 percent to USD 1,826.30.
Silver fell 0.4 percent to USD 23.48 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.9 percent to USD 934.73, while palladium dropped 0.7 percent to $2,338.36.
Gold falls on hopes for vaccine, smooth Biden transition

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Sputnik V to cost less than Rs 750 per dose in international markets; PM asks CMs to bring fatality rate under 1%

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Sputnik V to cost less than Rs 750 per dose in international markets; PM asks CMs to bring fatality rate under 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 49,000 per 10 gms; Silver plunges over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 49,000 per 10 gms; Silver plunges over 1%

COVID-19: Delhi CM orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds

COVID-19: Delhi CM orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement