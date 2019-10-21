Gold falls marginally by Rs 30; silver up Rs 150

Gold prices on Monday fell marginally in the national capital on a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities. Global gold prices were little changed on Monday as investors waited for more clarity on US-China trade negotiations, and Brexit after British parliamentarians delayed a crucial vote on the divorce deal.

Gold rates in Delhi fell marginally by Rs 30 to Rs 38,955 per 10 gram, reported PTI. Silver prices, however, moved up by Rs 150 to Rs 46,750 per kg from Rs 46,600 per kg.

Spot gold was flat at $1,490.23 per ounce as of 0720 GMT. US gold futures dipped slightly to $1,493.40.