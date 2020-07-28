Commodities Gold hits record, gets more precious as dollar loses value Updated : July 28, 2020 09:34 AM IST The precious metal had stormed almost USD 40 higher at one point to reach USD 1,980 an ounce, only for a wave of selling to slap it back to USD 1,947 in wild trade the dollar has been falling almost across the board in recent days, reaching a two-year trough on a basket of currencies at 93.416 before steadying at 93.793. Silver shot as far as USD 26.16 at one point, the highest since April 2013, and a gain of a third in seven sessions. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply