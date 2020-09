The gold-backed ETFs and similar products recorded their ninth consecutive month of positive inflows in August, albeit at their slowest pace for 2020. The gold ETFs collectively added 39 tonnes during the month, equivalent to $2.1 billion or 0.9 percent of assets under management (AUM) as the price of gold reached a record high of $2,067 in early in August.

According to the World Gold Council (WGC) report, as stocks continued to climb to new all-time highs, interest rates rose and yield curves steepened, as investor positioning in the gold market consolidated later in the month and the gold price ended the month slightly lower (-0.38% or $1,957/oz) for the first time in five months.

Overall, global net inflows of 938 tonnes ($51.2 billion) to date have taken collective gold ETF holdings to a fresh new all-time high of 3,824 tonnes and AUM of $241 billion, the report showed.

There was a meaningful increase in Asian-listed gold ETF assets of 7 tonnes ($459 million, 6.5 percent AUM) driven by investor appetite and new funds launched in the region.

The US Federal Reserve Monetary policy suggested that the interest rates could remain near zero for many years.

“This monetary policy philosophy may trickle into other regions and may keep negative real rates prevalent across most the globe for a long time,” World Gold Council observed. Additionally, the European Central Bank (ECB) said that their negative rate policy has been successful so far, also suggesting their policies good remain for the foreseeable future.

Real rates in all developed countries are all effectively in negative territory, which should keep the opportunity cost of gold lower for longer, the report said.

Meanwhile, gold is seen as a well-established global inflation hedge, historically achieving stronger returns in higher inflationary markets. The shift to allowing higher inflation could help gold pricing as well.

The WGC, in another report, said that the economic weakness has significantly hurt jewellery, bar and coin, and technology demand, which have averaged 86 percent of total gold demand over the past 10 years.

But the combination of high risk, low rates and positive momentum appear to be more than offsetting the shortfall driven by economic weakness, it added.