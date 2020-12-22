Commodities Gold eases as stronger dollar offsets U.S. stimulus aid boost Updated : December 22, 2020 01:53 PM IST Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,870.69 per ounce by 0702 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.3 percent to $1,876.90. Silver slipped 1.6 percent to $25.74 an ounce. Platinum dropped 2 percent to $989.27 6, while palladium rose 0.1 percent to $2,310.75. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.