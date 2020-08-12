Commodities Gold drops sharply but IIFL says yellow metal is a 'must-have' asset class Updated : August 12, 2020 01:59 PM IST The gold prices have fallen over 5 percent in just 2 days to Rs 50,000 per 10 gram. The brokerage advises to allocate up to 15 percent of the total portfolio in gold for hedging Investors can invest in gold through ETFs, Mutual Funds, Sovereign Gold Bonds, Digital/Physical Gold. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply