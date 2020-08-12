Gold drops sharply but IIFL says yellow metal is a 'must-have' asset class

Gold continues to remain a 'must-have' asset, IIFL Securities said in a recent report, after the yellow metal fell over 5 percent in just 2 days to Rs 50,000 per 10 gram after hitting a high of Rs 56,000.

The decline in gold prices was mainly on the back of a surge in the US dollar as global risk sentiment improved after Russia cleared the first-ever coronavirus vaccine for use.

In the international market, gold fell below the $1,900 per ounce level on Wednesday as a resurgent dollar prompted investors to reassess their positions after a record-breaking price rally, Reuters reported.

IIFL Securities said in the note that gold is a special asset class and therefore provides additional diversification in the investment portfolio. It is considered as a hedge against both inflation and rupee depreciation, added the brokerage.

"The presence of gold in the portfolio reduces volatility in one’s net worth. It offers portfolio a defense during times of uncertainty such as war, geopolitical issues, or unprecedented scenarios such as COVID-19," the report explained.

However, IIFL analysts said that gold should not be seen as an instrument for generating returns or meet long term financial goals.

The brokerage advises investors allocate up to 15 percent of the total portfolio in gold for hedging and to add an additional asset class in the portfolio.

Investors can invest in gold through ETFs, Mutual Funds, Sovereign Gold Bonds, Digital/Physical Gold, it added.

Here are a few gold ETFs and gold-based mutual fund schemes it recommends: