Gold drops on strong rupee, tepid global cues

Gold prices dropped in the national capital on Wednesday on strong rupee, according to HDFC Securities. Global gold prices consolidated around the $1,500 level, keeping to a $3 range ahead of a US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy, while fears of oil-led inflation ebbed, limiting safe-haven inflows into bullion.

SpotÂ goldÂ was steady at $1,501.34 per ounce by 1032 GMT. USÂ goldÂ futures dipped 0.2% to $1,510 per ounce.

In Delhi, gold prices fell down to Rs 215 to Rs 38,676 per 10 gram. In line with gold, silver prices also declined by Rs 770 to Rs 47,690 per kilogram.

"Gold price for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading down by Rs 215 as stronger rupee reduced investment demand for gold. The spot rupee was trading 51 paise stronger against the dollar with fall in crude oil prices during the day," Tapan Patel, senior analyst - commodities, HDFC securities said.

"Gold prices traded marginally lower on Wednesday with international spot gold prices trading near $1,500 an ounce ahead of US FOMC decision and eased crude oil supply worries," Patel said.