Gold demand, driven by India, leaps to three-year high as prices surge: WGC
Updated : August 01, 2019 11:49 AM IST
The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 52.5 in July from 52.1 in June as companies scaled up production in response to a quicker upturn in factory orders.
The world's appetite for gold was 2,182 tonnes over January-June, up from 2,021 tonnes in the same period of 2018, according to the WGC.
Jewellery demand rose 2 percent to 531.7 tonnes in the second quarter, supported by a 12 percent rise in India. Total demand in the first half was 1,062 tonnes, the WGC said.
