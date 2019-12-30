Gold delivers return of over 116% in the last 10 years, 35% in past one year

Gold prices have jumped over 116 percent in India in the last 10 years, rising from Rs 18,000 per 10 grams in 2010 to Rs 39,000 to date. During the same period, the Nifty has returned 135 percent.

While the Nifty’s returns have come on a sustained basis, the past one year in particular has been stellar for bullion investors.

The yellow metal has given an almost 35 percent return, rising from Rs 29,000 per 10 grams in 2018 to the current level.

Compared with gold, the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 has returned just 12.5 percent so far this year while the 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex has managed a little over 15 percent.

The faith in gold has come at time of major geopolitical and economic uncertainty with risk-averse investors rushing to the safe haven investment like gold.

The US military strikes in the Middle East drove investors further towards the safe-haven metal on Monday with gold prices rising to their highest in more than two months.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,514.94 per ounce by 0359 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices hit their highest since October 25 at $1,515.80. US gold futures were unchanged at $1,518.