Commodities
Powered by:
Gold delivers return of over 116% in the last 10 years, 35% in past one year
Updated : December 30, 2019 01:14 PM IST
In India, gold prices have jumped over 116 percent in the last 10 years, rising from Rs 18,000 per 10 grams in 2010 to Rs 39,000 till date.
On a 10-year basis, the Nifty has returned 135 percent against gold’s 116 percent.
The yellow metal has given an almost 35 percent return, rising from Rs 29,000 per 10 grams in 2018 to the current level.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more