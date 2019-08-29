Gold crosses record Rs 40,000-mark as recession fears seep in

Gold prices on Thursday broke the record of Rs 40,000 per 10 gram level for the first time at the bullion market here on strong demand from investors amid growing fears of global economic slowdown.Â Global gold prices steadied near a six-year peak and silver rose to its highest in more than two years as fears of a global recession, exacerbated by the protracted US-China trade war, drove interest for safe havens.

Globally, spotÂ goldÂ was steady at $1,538.36 per ounce, at 0956 GMT. USÂ goldÂ futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,547.10.

In Delhi, gold prices of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity jumped Rs 250 each to Rs 40,220 and Rs 40,050 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold soared Rs 400 to Rs 30,200 per eight grams.

Silver ready rose Rs 200 to Rs 49,050 per kg, while weekly-based delivery climbed Rs 814 to to Rs 47,230 per kg. Silver coins were in good demand and traded higher by Rs 3,000 at Rs 1,01,000 for buying and Rs 1,02,000 for selling of 100 coins.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices have kept the firm trading so far on mixed global cues as inverse bond yields from the US and Germany have raised economic slowdown fears.