Gold prices climb on jewellers' buying, silver gains

Gold prices on Friday surged Rs 475 to Rs 38,420 per 10 gram at the bullion market here, on fresh buying from jewellers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Tracking gold, silver also gained Rs 378 to Rs 44,688 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Pick-up in demand from local jewellers at the domestic spot market led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. They, however, added that the weak global trend restricted the gains.

Globally, gold was trading lower at $1,513 an ounce in New York and silver was down at $17.26 an ounce.

"Globally, gold witnessed selling after US retail sales data showed strength, signalling retail consumption growth. The improved investment sentiment supported higher trade in global equities lowering demand for safe haven in gold," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

However, public unrest in Hong Kong and trade war worries may limit the fall in international gold prices, he added.

On Thursday, the bullion market was closed in the national capital on account of 'Independence Day'.

Sovereign gold held flat at Rs 28,700 per eight grams.

Silver ready rose Rs 378 to 44,688 per kg, while weekly-based delivery advanced by Rs 594 to Rs 43,824 per kg.