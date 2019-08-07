Gold breaches $1,500 ceiling in beeline to safe havens

GoldÂ soared more than 2% on Wednesday to breach the $1,500 ceiling for the first time in over six years as investors rushed to safe havens, spooked by a host of uncertainties including US-China trade and a slowing global economy.

Other precious metals, except palladium, latched on toÂ gold's rally, with silver breaking above the $17 an ounce mark for the first time in more than a year.

"There are just numerous fundamental reasons behindÂ gold's strength and those are adding to today's extension to the upside over $1,500. Clearly, safe haven products have been the stars of the show," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

SpotÂ goldÂ gained 2.4% at $1,508.81 per ounce at 12:33 p.m. EDT (1633) GMT, having touched $1,510, its highest since April 2013.

USÂ goldÂ futures climbed 2.5% to $1,520.70.

Easing monetary policy by central banks, which have also been constantly piling on to their bullion reserves, weak economic readings globally and in addition, the ongoing trade tensions, are fuellingÂ gold's run, Meger added.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in a bitter trade tussle, which escalated last week when US President Donald Trump said he would impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

On Monday, China responded by allowing its currency to weaken past the 7 per dollar mark, prompting Washington to label Beijing a currency manipulator.

Also fuellingÂ gold's rally was a slump in US Treasury yields and Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tanking more than 300 points.

"With volatility significantly higher and risk of correction in equities markets growing after pretty nasty several days of sell-offs,Â goldÂ looks like it is attracting investors at a very rapid rate," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities in Toronto.

SpotÂ goldÂ has sprinted over 19% since touching this year's low of $1,265.85 in May.

Meanwhile, US short-term interest rates futures rose on Wednesday, as traders increased bets that the Federal Reserve would cut key borrowing costs three more times by year-end.

'GoldÂ fever' could be sustained by factors including "the current stage of the economic cycle, the scarcity of safe-haven assets and central bank purchases," analysts at Societe Generale said in a note.

GoldÂ denominated in the British pound, Japanese yen, Australian dollar and Indian rupee hit their highest on record.