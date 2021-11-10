Gold at two-month highs, prices expected to tick higher

Gold prices can tick higher from the current levels of $1,800. Analysts expect the prices to top $2,000 in the coming days. The dovish tones from the US to Europe's central banks is one of the factors supporting gold prices.

Gold prices are trading at two-month highs on the back of inflation concerns, after languishing below $1800 per ounce levels. The China inflation numbers have come at 25-month highs and the markets are now waiting for the US inflation numbers in the evening. So that could be a double-edged sword if the inflation is higher than the interest rate. But if it is where the markets expect then buying could come in again.

Gold is trading at $1825/ounce in the international markets. The markets do believe that since we are very close to those 200 days moving average, the prices can reach higher from here on to around $1870-$2,000/ounce.

The US dollar too has declined from highs and the US 10-year treasury yields are trading at one-month lows, which has supported gold prices. Meanwhile, last week there were dovish tones from various central banks from the US to Bank of England to ECB which also supported the gold prices.

