Gold prices have been on a tear in India, reaching Rs 48,400 per 10 gram yesterday, capping a move that has seen the yellow metal climb 24 percent in 2020’s first half, on top of last year’s 25 percent jump.

The sizzling move in the ‘safe-haven’ commodity tops the performance of all major asset classes, such as stocks, bonds and real estate.

While gold has performed even better in India, thanks to the rupee’s depreciation, it has also risen 16 percent this year in dollar terms.

Analysts attribute the price rise to weak economic outlook brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the subsequent money printing exercises central banks have resorted to globally to counter it.

Besides, the threat of a second COVID-19 wave globally will continue to give it impetus in the near term, analysts said.

While a significant part of gold’s demand comes from jewellery purchases, especially in India and China, investors globally believe gold, because of its erstwhile status as currency, is a store of value when other assets including currencies cannot be trusted.

Historically, gold has performed well every time during an economic crisis, be it 2001 (post 9/11 slowdown), 2008 (global financial crisis) or 2013 (European debt crisis).

The renewed interest in gold is seen in the form of gold ETF holdings, which have surged to the highest in seven years.

In India too, gold ETFs have seen an increase in participation by more than 40 percent in this year with net inflows being to the tune of more than Rs 3,000 crore.

Fund houses, including in India, say they are witnessing first-time enquiries from students, professionals and institutions.

Banks such as UBS, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo say that gold is a long term investment and not just an asset to hold for near-term returns, which say gold could reach about $2,000 per ounce in the near term to even $3,000 in a couple of years.