According to a report from Knight Frank India, property sales in Mumbai dropped over 50 percent in the first half of the current calendar year. The historic slump brought the city's real estate market to decadal its lows.

Amid this gloom, came the news about a group realty deal of 35 flats being sold in one of the luxurious apartments in South Mumbai for Rs 200 crore. What was interesting about the deal was that most of the buyers belonged to the gold industry. This wasn't a mere co-incidence.

Global uncertainty, growth worries and concerns over a worsening COVID-19 led investors run towards parking heir funds in safe haven assets like gold, pushing the price of the yellow metal to all time high levels.

Gold prices rallied from Rs 39,200 per 10 grams in January to above Rs 55,400 in August. It was this time when taking advantage of over 40 percent surge in gold prices, a group of gold traders booked some profit on the yellow metal and invested the money in real estate. It wasn’t just the price advantage on gold which these traders managed to get, but the realty deal also came at a sweet discount.

Hasmukh Bafna of Shree Bafna Jewelers who also booked a flat in the mentioned luxury apartment in South Mumbai told CNBC-TV18 that gold prices had appreciated by over 40 percent and at the same time builders were willing to give discount of 25-30 percent on bookings. A lot of gold traders booked profits at higher levels on gold and invested that money into real estate managing a 75 percent arbitrage.

Gold has had a one way run in the last few weeks. But the ground reality clearly shows that this excitement in gold prices is not backed by secular demand. While bullion traders are rejoicing, then retail jewelry industry is not and that’s because high gold prices are keeping retail demand depressed.

Bank of America Securities expects gold to reach $3,000 per ounce by the end of 2021. This translates to Rs 83,000 per 10 grams in India. It’s this bullishness which is becoming the primary reason for empty retail jewelry showrooms.

Vinit Jain, director at Arihant Spot told CNBC-TV18 that B-to-B bullion sales are growing at a strong pace and that’s because only traders are interested in buying and selling of gold. Jain adds, retailers and wholesalers are not interested in buying gold at current prices. Also, customers wanting to invest in gold are not willing to buy at current prices.

Echoing similar opinion, Rahul Kothari, director at PK Jewelers told CNBC-TV18 that the demand in retail jewelry segment has dropped by 80-90 percent. High gold prices coupled with the financial stress being faced by retail customers due to the pandemic has made things worse for the retail jewellery industry.

Many jewellery retailers, including Kothari believe that a price between Rs 40,000-45,000 per 100 grams of gold will help bring back retail demand. The reverse migration sparked by lockdown has also impacted the production of retail jewelry.

Explaining, the point, Kothari told CNBC-TV18 that most people involved in jewellery production come from West Bengal and now with the lockdown restriction, everyone has gone back to their village. He does not see these workers coming back anytime soon which would also mean the production of gold jewelry would remain at minimum levels.

