Oil and gas companies around the world are planning to slash spending in the face of a plunge in oil prices caused by the spread of the coronavirus and a push by Saudi Arabia and Russia to flood the market with supply.

Below are plans announced by top energy companies:

BPBP said it planned to reduce capital and operational spending. BP's capital spending last year reached around $15 billion.

CHEVRON CORP

Chevron Corp said it was looking at ways to trim spending that could lead to lower near-term oil production. The company, however, did not provide details. The oil major's 2020 organic capex guidance was $20 billion.

North American oil and gas producers have slashed their capital spending by about 30 percent on average, according to data compiled by Reuters.

GULF KEYSTONE

Kurdistan-focused producer Gulf Keystone has also suspended some of its drilling activities in the northern Iraqi region.

SAUDI ARAMCO