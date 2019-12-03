Global gold prices tread water despite Trump's Latam tariffs
Updated : December 03, 2019 02:03 PM IST
Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,460.92 per ounce by 0506 GMT.
The US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,466.60.
Gold has risen more than 13 percent so far this year, mainly due to the 17-month-old trade dispute.
