Global gold prices steady as traders seek clarity on trade war direction
Updated : August 27, 2019 03:04 PM IST
Spot gold rate was up 0.2 percent to $1,528.90 per ounce, as of 11:12 AM (IST)
GoldÂ prices on Monday surged to their highest in more than six years, surpassing the $1,550 mark in early trade
