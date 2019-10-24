Global gold prices steady as investors await Brexit clarity, Fed meeting

Global gold prices held ground above $1,490 per ounce on Thursday as investors awaited clarity on Brexit after the European Union delayed a decision on granting an extension to Britain, and the US central bank policy meeting for clues on the interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold rate was unchanged at $1,491.83 per ounce as of 0129 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $1,494.60 per ounce. EU member states on Wednesday delayed a decision on whether to grant Britain a three-month Brexit extension, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said if the deadline is deferred to the end of January he would call an election by Christmas.

Asian shares pulled ahead on Thursday with corporate earnings buffeting trading as investors remained anxious about the business impact of the Sino-US trade war while Brexit uncertainties kept overall sentiment in check.

Meanwhile, Federal fund futures imply that traders see a 91.4 percent chance for a 25 basis point rate cut by the US central bank in its month-end monetary policy meeting. The US-China trade war has hit financial markets and forced most major central banks to cut interest rates this year. The non-yielding bullion is often seen as a safer investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Inflation in the eurozone languishes at less than half the European Central Bank's target, the economic outlook is darkening again, and support for ECB President Mario Draghi's brand of aggressive money printing has never been lower among rate-setters.