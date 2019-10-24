Commodities
Global gold prices steady as investors await Brexit clarity, Fed meeting
Updated : October 24, 2019 08:45 AM IST
Spot gold rate was unchanged at $1,491.83 per ounce as of 0129 GMT.
Asian shares pulled ahead on Thursday with corporate earnings buffeting trading as investors remained anxious about the business impact of the Sino-US trade war while Brexit uncertainties kept overall sentiment in check.
