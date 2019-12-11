#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 11,880; YES Bank falls
Asian shares adrift as tariff deadline looms
Oil prices rise but US-China trade war weighs on demand outlook
Rupee on slippery slope for a year at least
Home Market Commodities
Commodities
Powered by:

Global gold prices stall ahead of US Fed policy statement, tariffs deadline

Updated : December 11, 2019 11:54 AM IST

Spot gold was steady at $1,463.59 per ounce by 0345 GMT. US gold futures were also flat at $1,468.
Silver slipped 0.1 percent to $16.63 per ounce.
Global gold prices stall ahead of US Fed policy statement, tariffs deadline
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed

YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed

Private equity players eye stake in Bharti Airtel; SingTel may invest up to $1 billion

Private equity players eye stake in Bharti Airtel; SingTel may invest up to $1 billion

US defends creation of fake school in which many Indian students enrolled

US defends creation of fake school in which many Indian students enrolled

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV