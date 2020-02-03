Commodities Global gold prices slide from near four-week high on China's 'band-aid' measures Updated : February 03, 2020 10:36 AM IST Chinese authorities pledged to use various monetary policy tools to ensure liquidity remains reasonably ample and to support firms affected by the outbreak in Wuhan. The dollar against a basket of rivals also firmed, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies. Speculators cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold contracts in the week to January 28, data showed on Friday.