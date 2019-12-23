Global gold prices inches up in pre-holiday trade as markets await concrete trade details
Updated : December 23, 2019 10:58 AM IST
Gold, considered a safe investment in times of political and economic uncertainty, is set to register its best year since 2010 mainly due to the 17-month long tariff war and its impact on the global economy.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,480.77 per ounce by 0349 GMT.
Silver rose 0.3 percent to $17.23 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.8 percent to $915.59.
