Global gold prices hit two-month peak on dollar weakness, US strikes
Updated : December 30, 2019 11:46 AM IST
The US military on Sunday carried out successful air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group, spurring market uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,514.94 per ounce by 0359 GMT.
silver rose 0.9 percent to$17.92 per ounce, while platinum climbed 0.2 percent to $946.62.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more