Global gold prices hit four-month high as tensions flare in Middle East after killing of Qassem Soleimani

Updated : January 03, 2020 03:47 PM IST

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in the air strike
Spot gold hit its highest since Sept. 5 at $1,540.60, and was up 0.7% at $1,539.04 per ounce
US gold futures gained 0.9% to $1,541.30 per ounce.
