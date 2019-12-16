Global gold prices fall as easing trade worries lead to riskier bets

Global gold prices inched lower on Monday as investors moved to riskier assets following the announcement of an interim deal between the United States and China that cooled a 17-month-old trade dispute.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,473.88 per ounce, as of 0050 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,478.60. The "phase one" trade agreement was announced on Friday and on Sunday US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said US exports to China will nearly double over the next two years although officials are yet to decide a date to sign the agreement.

The United States suspended some tariffs on Chinese goods that was due to go into effect on Sunday, while China State Council's customs tariff commission said it had dropped its plan for additional tariffs on some US goods. Asian shares rose as investors breathed a sigh of relief after a thaw in tariff war.

The US economy is doing well and looks set to stay that way next year, two top Federal Reserve policymakers said on Friday, remarks that suggest they are content to leave interest rates where they are. However, data from US showed on Friday retail sales increased less than expected in November as Americans cut back on discretionary spending despite a strong labour market.

In the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will "get Brexit done" by January 31 and then agree to a new trade deal with the European Union by the end of 2020, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday. Speculators slashed their bullish positions in COMEX gold in the week to December 10, data showed.