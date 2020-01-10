#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Global gold prices edge lower as easing US-Iran tensions brings relief

Updated : January 10, 2020 06:55 AM IST

Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,551.02 per ounce by 6:15 AM. Prices hit their lowest since January 3 at $1,539.78 in the previous session.
Elsewhere, palladium gained 0.4 percent to $2,114.94 an ounce, having hit a record peak of $2,149.50 in the previous session on supply woes.
Silver was flat at $17.89 per ounce, and was on track to post its worst week in five, while platinum inched up 0.2 percent to $968.41.
