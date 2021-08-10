Fundamentals for oil market to be much better balanced, going into 2022: Moody's Vikas Halan

Resurgence in the US dollar as well as COVID cases in Asia, Europe and the United States have dampened commodity markets last week. Crude has been no exception, with Brent Futures witnessing their biggest weekly loss in four months. Concerns of demand erosion following a rise in the infection rate of the Delta variant pushed prices further lower. Along with the new restrictions in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer could result in a further downward trend in prices.

However, it's not all doom and gloom as the rising vaccinations have also triggered the return in demand with India’s petrol ask at a premium pre-pandemic levels. Low inventories in the United States also promised to be a tailwind for prices.

So, will the crude prices recover from here on? Are we on a slippery slope in terms of crude prices?

Vikas Halan, Associate MD-Corp Fin Group, Moody's Investors Service; and Roberto F Aguilera, PhD, Energy Economist, Curtin University, discuss the price outlook with CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta.

Aguilera is of the view that crude price would not go much lower than what we're seeing at present despite rising COVID cases. Somehow countries have learnt to carry on despite rising COVID infections, so industrial activity and mobility continue.

“As far as the US dollar goes, there is some correlation with the price. But, it's difficult to really disentangle the effects, for example, it's a sign of a strengthening US economy, which leads to growing oil consumption in that country, which partially offsets the declines seen elsewhere,” said Aguilera.

Halan too agrees with Aguilera that the decline in crude prices is short lived. According to him, the demand fundamentals currently are a bit disturbed with rise in infections but the overall trajectory for the demand seems quite positive.

“We are going to see a decline in cases, we are going to see economic restrictions lifted in countries that have you been in this surge earlier than US and China, particularly in Southeast Asia, we have seen countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, was being who have been battling and now possibly coming out of this. So we will see a bit of disruption, kind of hand holding from one country to the other. But overall, we'll see the demand trajectory ultimately going into next year to be much better.”

“At the same time. When you look at the supply side, we don't see a lot of supply coming in. Even though Aramco has promised to increase production, but it will not be able to keep up with the demand and we do see the fundamentals for the oil market to be much better balanced, going into 2022.

Demand and Supply outlook

“I mean, we don't project individual quarter we don't project, you know, exact demand and supply, what I'm talking about is more of the balance between the two.”

Meanwhile, gold has seen a massive sell-off. The prices of the yellow metal saw a flash crash last Friday, falling $150 per ounce to hit a low at $1670 per ounce. Experts say this was triggered by a better-than-expected rise in US job numbers, which in turn fuelled expectations of sooner Fed tapering.

Surendra Mehta, secretary at India Bullion & Jewellers Association, and David Fergusson, Chairman of Global Precious Metals, shared their views on the outlook for gold prices.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video