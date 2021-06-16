Fund managers see commodities more crowded than Bitcoin: Bofa survey

Commodities have overtaken Bitcoin to become the most crowded trade, as per a global fund manager survey by Bofa Securities. 26 percent of respondents voted in favour of commodities, pushing Bitcoin to the second position where it has tied with tech stocks, with 21 percent votes each, followed by long ESG, short US Treasuries and long euro.

This survey was conducted between June 4 and 10 and comprised 224 panellists with $667 billion under management. In last month’s survey, Bitcoin was the most crowded trade with 43 percent vote from fund managers.

Massive surge in prices of some base metals like copper and steel in recent times have pushed commodities to the spotlight. This rally in commodity prices globally was triggered by the reopening of the world economy, coupled with aggressive import by China, to meet its requirements for infrastructure development along with its transition to electric vehicles.

As for oil prices, they have risen 50 percent so far in this calendar year and continue to head north aided by improving demand. Some experts are of the view that commodities are in a super cycle phase.

On the other hand, Bitcoin saw a swift fall from glory in recent weeks, correcting sharply from its peaks.

