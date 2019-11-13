Commodities
Fuel prices stable in India after 5 days spike
Updated : November 13, 2019 11:43 AM IST
Petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai remained unchanged at Rs 73.30, Rs 76.00, Rs 78.97 and Rs 76.18 per litre, respectively.
Diesel prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai remained at Rs 65.79, Rs 68.20, Rs 69.01 and Rs 69.54 per litre, respectively.
