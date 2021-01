The fuel prices in Mumbai hit an all-time high after state-owned oil companies revised the rates by 25 paise per litre on Monday. The price of petrol stood at a record high of Rs 91.56 a litre, surpassing the previous high of Rs 91.34 recorded on October 4, 2018. Diesel prices in the city also marked an all-time high of Rs 81.87.

The difference between the prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai now stands at Rs 9.69.

Similarly in the national capital, the price of petrol stood at a record high of Rs 84.95 on Monday, up 25 paise from Rs 84.70 previously held. Diesel was sold at 75.13 per litre, up from Rs 74.88, according to the largest state-owned fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corporation.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata petrol was sold at Rs 86.39 and diesel at Rs 78.72. In Chennai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 87.72 and that of diesel at Rs 80.52.

The oil prices started to increase in the country in January after holding the rates steady for 29 days. In the last 12 days, the price of petrol has witnessed a rise of Rs 73 paise, while the diesel prices have increased by 80 paise, according to the data provided by the oil companies. Since May 2020, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 15.29 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 12.84 per litre.

The central and the state governments had raised the tax burden on consumers to compensate for the revenue loss caused due to the sharp reduction in vehicular movement during the lockdown.

Moreover, the prices of crude oil and Brent crude have recovered significantly in the international market from the lows of April, 2020.