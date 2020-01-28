Countdown

Fuel prices dip further due to softening of Brent crude

Updated : January 28, 2020 10:48 AM IST

The petrol now costs Rs 73.60 a litre in Delhi, Rs 79.21 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 76.22 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 76.44 a litre in Chennai after the price cut.
Petrol and diesel prices in India might fall further in the coming days as people are restricting their travel plans to China leading to a decrease in demand.
