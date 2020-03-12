  • SENSEX
Fuel demand grows 4.5% in February, after two months of decline

Updated : March 12, 2020 04:09 PM IST

Indian demand for gasoline used in passenger vehicles rose in February at its fastest since May last year, growing about 11.2 percent from a year earlier to 2.51 million tonnes.
Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales fell 4.3 percent from a year earlier to 2.12 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up about 1.4 percent from the same month last year, and fuel oil use slipped 5.1 percent.
