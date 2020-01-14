Commodities
From February 1, BSE to introduce liquidity enhancement scheme in Brent crude oil
Updated : January 14, 2020 10:13 PM IST
In a circular, the BSE said the exchange "shall introduce liquidity enhancement scheme in Brent crude oil futures in commodity derivatives with effect from February 1, 2020".
The introduction of the scheme would be subject to the approval of market regulator Sebi, it added.
In another circular, the BSE said the future contract in Brent crude oil will be introduced from January 27.
