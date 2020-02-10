Associate Partners
Free-falling LNG prices wreak havoc on trade amid coronavirus fears

Updated : February 10, 2020 12:07 PM IST

Asian spot prices for LNG have already tumbled to troughs of $3 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) - less than half of what they were at the same time last year.
Concerns that Chinese companies could back out of contracts because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak have slowed oil and gas sales into China
India, which recently commissioned an LNG terminal, has some scope for more purchases, but is restrained by inadequate pipeline infrastructure.
