Gold imports set for 6-year high as weddings back with a bang

A sudden surge in demand for gold may push imports of the yellow metal to its highest level in six years, media reports said.

After being hammered for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for gold witnessed a surge in the wedding season this year, Bloomberg reported. As the government eased restrictions on gatherings, couples rushed to tie the knot with an estimated 2.5 million ceremonies since mid-November. In India, buying and gifting of the yellow metal is considered auspicious.

According to Metals Focus Ltd, the spurt in demand may push up India’s gold imports to a six-year high of 900 tonnes this year. Imports stood at about 350 tonnes last year, World Gold Council figures revealed.

“Lower prices and pent-up demand have helped boost sales,” Chirag Sheth of Metals Focus, told Bloomberg.

Buyers are also being driven by the investment value of the yellow metal, with customers seeking gold-heavy ornaments rather than stone-studded ones, Bloomberg quoted Tanya Rastogi, Director at Lucknow-based Lala Jugal Kishore Jewellers, as saying.

Earlier this year, Business Line had reported that the strong momentum in gold imports would continue, widening the trade deficit further.

Gold imports rose to a decade high level of $23.9 billion in the first half of this fiscal (April-September, 2021), the report quoted Acuité Ratings as saying. The credit rating agency expects India’s current account balance to register a deficit of $38 billion in the ongoing financial year.

Apart from the wedding rush, the reopening of retail outlets and revival of consumer sentiments led to the surge in gold imports in FY22 so far, Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer of Acuité Ratings, told Business Line.

In India, gold purchases peak between October and December.

“In the long-term we are extremely bullish on Indian demand given the fact that prices have normalised and come down,” Bloomberg quoted Sheth as saying.