Oil prices on Friday steadied slightly after three days of losses, but it looks to be on track for a weekly fall. Investors are bracing for the return of Iranian crude supplies after the progress in the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers made the news.

On the daily charts, oil closed below a double top neckline at $66.48/barrel and has cracked below a rising channel based at $65.29/barrel. There is also a bearish flag pattern and a double top at $69.95/barrel.

Iran and world powers have been in talks since April on reviving the 2015 deal and the European Union official leading the talks was confident to reach a deal.

Nevertheless, investors are upbeat — fuel demand recovered as the vaccination programs gained steam in Europe and the US. However, the rising cases across parts of Asia is still a concern.

Option bets on oil prices rising above $100 for the December 2021 Brent contract have jumped after last week's surprisingly strong US inflation data, with open interest on calls nearly tripling in May, JPMorgan analysts said. The bank's forecast is for Brent to end 2021 at $74.

On the weekly charts, there could be a potential bearish outside week if oil prices today (May 21) were to close below $66.48/barrel.

So, the overall setup does indicate further weakness for oil and the prices could be under 10 percent at about $60/barrel.