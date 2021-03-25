Explained: How the Suez Canal blockage impacts different industries Updated : March 25, 2021 08:17 PM IST Navigation in the Suez Canal is partly suspended after a 400-m long container ship got stuck in the canal. The efforts to dislodge the Ever Given vessel are underway for the third day, with eight tugs working to straighten the ship. After three days, the vessel had been moved alongside the canal bank. This may resume the traffic in the waterway. Published : March 25, 2021 08:17 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply