Consumer electricals sector could see 15-16% growth in next few years, say experts

Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang Instl Equities, believes companies in the consumer electrical sector could sustain a 15-16 percent growth in their overall revenue over the next few years.

The consumer electrical sector is currently experiencing an intriguing phase in its lifecycle, with expectations of increased merger and acquisition (M&A) activities and consolidation. In this episode of Big Deal, a panel of experts dive deep into the sectoral trends, as well as the outlook going forward, including the potential that it carries.

Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang Instl Equities, delved into various components within the sector, such as appliances, electricals, cables, wires, and fans.

Taking an aggregate view, Arora expressed optimism that these companies, including the ones previously mentioned and other listed entities, could sustain a 15-16 percent growth in their overall revenue over the next few years.

He said, “The good part is that a lot of these are very heavy, commodity driven businesses and now with commodity prices coming down, I think there's a case for EBITDA and PAT to compound at about 22-23 percent.”

However, one area of concern within the sector is valuations, which are not currently favorable in the short term. Despite this, the projected growth is supported by the expected rise in housing demand, positioning these companies as beneficiaries. Additionally, the anticipation of commodity prices moving in a favorable direction further strengthens the potential for a 15-20 percent compound growth in topline revenue, EBITDA, and PAT. Arora maintains a positive long-term outlook for the sector.

Regarding merger and acquisitions, Anand Ramanathan from Deloitte India emphasised the importance of market complementarities and synergies when considering such activities. He believes that the consumer electrical sector presents an attractive landscape for consolidation, indicating potential opportunities in this regard.

