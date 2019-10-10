Entry of Mutual Funds in India’s Commodity Derivatives Market: A Watershed Moment

Table 1: MF Participation in Commodity Market: Salient Features

MFs can participate in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives (ETCD), subject to the following conditions:

· They can participate in ETCDs of a particular goods (single), not exceeding 10 percent of NAV of the scheme. However, this limit is not applicable for investments through Gold ETFs in ETCDs having gold as underlying.

·In case of multi assets allocation schemes, the exposure to ETCDs shall not be more than percent of the net asset value of the scheme.

·In case of other hybrid schemes excluding multi assets allocation scheme, the participation in ETCDs shall not exceed 10 percent of net asset value of the scheme.

·In case of Gold ETFs, the cumulative exposure to gold related instruments i.e. Gold Deposit Scheme (GDS) of banks, Gold Monetization Scheme (GMS) and ETCD having gold as the underlying shall not exceed 50 percent of net asset value of the scheme. However, within the 50 percent limit, the investment limit for GDS and GMS as part of gold related instrument shall not exceed 20 percent of NAV of the scheme. The unutilized portion of the limit for GDS of banks and GMS can be utilized for ETCD having gold as the underlying.

·MFs cannot participate in commodity derivatives on ‘Sensitive Commodities’.

·MFs cannot have net short positions in ETCDs on any particular good.

·MFs may hold the underlying goods in case of physical settlement of contracts, but shall dispose of such goods within 30 days.