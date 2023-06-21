El Nino and delayed monsoon pose threat to sugar prices, exports, production

The return of El Nino has brought unpredictable weather patterns to various regions, affecting sugar production. El Nino typically brings floods to Brazil and reduces rainfall in India, which has significant implications for sugar production in both countries.
Sugar prices have been soaring in recent weeks, reaching multi-week highs. The global sugar market witnessed an 11-year high in April, driven by tight supplies worldwide.
The return of El Nino has brought unpredictable weather patterns to various regions, affecting sugar production. El Nino typically brings floods to Brazil and reduces rainfall in India, which has significant implications for sugar production in both countries.
However, despite these global price surges, domestic sugar prices in India have remained relatively stable, thanks to government-imposed caps on prices. This has provided some relief for consumers within the country.
Meanwhile, India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, is grappling with delayed monsoon rains. The monsoon is yet to cover Maharashtra and enter Uttar Pradesh, key sugar-producing states in India. The delayed monsoon could lead to lower production, which may have a cascading effect on the next sugar season and potentially impact exports.
Read Here | Sugar prices surge as El Nino-linked weather concerns and low-output market reports drive momentum
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vijay Banka, MD of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, expressed concerns about the slow progress of the monsoon and its potential implications for sugar production.
He said, “The meteorological department is upbeat on the normal monsoon but the monsoon has been delayed. So if El Nino does happen, then it could mean lower production from India as well as Brazil.”
Banka added, “If there is deficient monsoon, it is not going to so much impact the crop for 23-24 season, but it will definitely impact the season thereafter. The lower production of sugar would only mean the sugar which will be set aside for export will be lower. So, the government is going to moderate that number. They will regulate the number if the production is lower.”
Despite the challenges posed by weather conditions, Banka highlighted positive signs of recovery in sugar prices since April.
He said, “The global prices have been on 11-year high, but they have found no resonance in the domestic local market, because there is a cap on the export of sugar from the Indian ports. It is not fully reflected in the domestic sugar prices. But having said that, I must add here that while FY22-23 sugar prices are flattish, we have seen some recovery in the sugar prices from April onwards.”
The delayed monsoon presents a crucial challenge for the industry, with lower production potentially affecting the next sugar season and impacting export capabilities.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 first series open now — a look at past returns, and how much should you buy
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read