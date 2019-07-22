Business
Powered by:
Edible oil imports could jump to record as scanty rains trim output, says analyst
Updated : July 22, 2019 10:57 AM IST
Higher purchases by the world’s biggest edible oil importer could support palm oil prices that are under pressure due to sluggish demand amid an expected rise in production.
India has received 18 percent below-average rain since the monsoon season began on June 1.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more