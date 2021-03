Brokerage firm Edelweiss retained a positive outlook on the ferrous space, and has recommended a 'buy' rating for Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India Limited and Jindal Steel and Power Limited. The firm set price targets of its three top picks at: Rs 770 for Tata Steel, Rs 85 for Steel Authority of India Limited and Rs 378 for Jindal Steel and Power Limited.

Recently, China's steel-producing city Tangshan, announced curbs on steelmaking operations at multiple mills, citing environmental violations. Edelweiss brokerage, quoted a Mysteel consultancy report, stating that if the draft plan was adopted, pig iron production and iron ore demand would fall by 22 million tonne (mt) and 35 mt, respectively.

The note suggested that the development is positive for steel prices as it comes in the traditionally strong demand period in China. "Taken together with the possibility of export rebate cuts, we believe exports from China can reduce significantly, thereby supporting steel prices," the report said.

The brokerage firm added that Tangshan production cuts are severe than expected. "Many media reports suggest Tangshan’s local government has issued a notice calling upon seven steelmakers to cut production to achieve a 50 percent reduction in emissions from March 20 to June 30, and a 30 percent reduction between July 1 and December 31. Besides, another 16 steel mills are required to cut emissions by 30 percent from March 20 to December 31," the brokerage note said and highlighted that this may increase regional steel prices.