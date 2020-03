In line with the cut in natural gas prices globally, the government has revised domestic gas prices by 26.01 percent downwards to $2.39 per MMBTU for the April to September 2020 period. This was priced at $3.23 per MMBTU from October 2019 to March 2020.

The government has lowered the ceiling price by 33.45 percent for gas produced from deepwater, ultra-deepwater and high pressure, and high-temperature areas. The gas price ceiling for April-September 2020 is set at $5.61 per MMBTU on a gross calorific value basis against the earlier price of $8.43 per MMBTU for October 2019 to March 2020.

Source: PPAC

Reduction in domestic gas prices will be positive for the fertilizers, electricity, CNG sectors and consumers with piped gas connections will benefit from the price cut.

Domestic gas production declined in India by 8.8 percent, while consumption increased by 25.4 percent, and LNG import was 67.7 percent higher in February 2020 compared to the corresponding month last year. India's import dependency based on consumption for gas was at 52.5 percent until February FY20.