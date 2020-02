Indian metals market witnessed a key development in the start of 2019, with the launch of first indigenously benchmarked Base Metals contracts in the history of Indian metal markets. Despite India being one of world’s largest producers/ consumers of most metals, there was hardly any mechanism for efficiently discovering metal prices which could fully reflect Indian market fundamentals and be acceptable to all stakeholders.

In January 2019, MCX took a step forward by modifying existing Aluminum and Zinc futures as compulsory delivery contracts. Subsequently, futures contracts on Lead, Nickel and Copper which were launched as compulsorily deliverable contracts. These contracts are settled based on the domestic polled spot prices instead of international benchmark prices. The spot prices are collated from the domestic market participants representing different segments in the metal value chain and disseminated twice daily on the exchange’s website. The price calculation includes LME prices in rupee term, premium, freight, customs duty, warehouse cost and other charges, excluding the GST, fully reflecting the Indian market fundamentals that get embedded in these prices. Daily polling and dissemination of domestic prices from multiple stakeholders leads to transparency in the spot markets, making them more efficient.

Delivery-based contracts being more closely aligned to the local prices, any divergence between futures and spot prices can easily be arbitraged, thereby bridging the gap immediately. Further, domestic spot prices are not only adjusted to the local fundamentals covering delivery and handling charges, duty and cess, transportation charges, etc. but also indicate prices on global benchmark platforms such as the London Metal Exchange and CME group, given the strong correlation between Indian and international prices.

For physical market participants, it is a must to hedge their commodity price risks owing to recent volatility in the prices. Annualized price volatility in almost all metals exceeded 18% in all of 2019. No business, least of all those dependent on metals, earn margins which can enable them take such high volatility in their strides. With delivery based metal futures now available, hedging using such risk management products can be more effective now. The delivery centres and price quotes of the contracts are ex-warehouse in Thane (all base Metals, except Lead) or Chennai (Lead) districts.

A participant who wants to give delivery of the metals can do so at any time during the life of the contract. In case of Early Pay In, the seller has the benefit of exemption from all types of margins, except mark-to-market margins. All deliveries are routed through E-receipts Commodity Risk Information System (COMRIS).

Participation in the new delivery-based contracts has been impressive, as may be seen in the following table:

The deliverable metals market forms a vital infrastructure channel in the broader value chain, linking with other institutions in the commodity ecosystem such as warehousing companies, collateral management companies, logistics, banks, insurance companies, etc. Amidst growing awareness, rising demand for metals and need for hedging by the physical market players, a more efficiently organized Base Metals market is seen emerging in India, where prices are determined on domestic fundamentals reflected by the India premium that are discovered in a transparent manner through these futures contracts traded on MCX.