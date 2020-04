The central and state governments get a large amount of revenues from the petroleum sector. It contributes about 20 percent to the total tax receipts of the central government. However, in the first nine months of FY20 or the first three quarters, the receipts from this sector do not look great.

The central government receives taxes/duties from petroleum sector in the form of excise duty on petrol and diesel, cess on crude oil, customs duty, NCCD on crude oil and dividends from PSUs, income taxes, dividend distribution tax and profit petroleum on exploration of oil/gas.

The main pain point for the government is the dividends from the oil PSUs that fell sharply in the nine months of FY20. This is because due to the volatility in global markets, crude prices have declined sharply causing a major impact on profitability of oil producers. Even for downstream companies, inventory losses have impacted their refining profits, however, their marketing profits have been stable.

Because of the macro headwinds impacting their profits, the dividend revenue for government declined sharply to Rs 2,350 crore in nine months as against Rs 15,525 crore in FY19 and the fourth quarter too is unlikely to be strong, due to the sharp fall in demand and realisations. Even if annualised, the dividends will be way lesser than previous year numbers.

FY15 Rs 9,197 cr FY16 Rs 10,217 cr FY17 Rs 17,501 cr FY18 Rs 14,575 cr FY19 Rs 15,525 cr 9MFY20 Rs 2,350 cr

This translates into lower dividend distribution tax for the government as well. In the first three quarters of FY20, the government collected Rs 1,799 crore via dividend distribution tax from petroleum sector vs Rs 6,415 crore in FY19.

FY15 Rs 3,500 cr FY16 Rs 4,590 cr FY17 Rs 6,197 cr FY18 Rs 5,981 cr FY19 Rs 6,415 cr 9MFY20 Rs 1,799 cr

Talking about the major component of taxes, excise duty. In successive rounds from November 2014, the govt increased the excise duty on fuel. Excise duty on unbranded petrol rose from Rs 9.20 a litre in November 2014 to a high of Rs 22.98 a litre at present. Duty on unbranded diesel in the period rose from Rs 3.46 per litre (November 2014) to the current Rs 18.83 per litre.

Recently, the government raised the limit on special additional excise duty by Rs 8 per litre for both gasoline and diesel. This means that it can look at increasing it further depending on the movement in oil prices.

In nine months, the government has been able to earn excise duty amounting to Rs 1.47 lakh crore. This collection in Q4 of FY20 largely depends on consumption. Due to the lockdown in march, diesel and petrol consumption has fallen sharply by 12-18 percent. This could impact the excise duty collections of the government.

FY15 Rs 99,068 FY16 Rs 1,78,477 FY17 Rs 2,42,691 FY18 Rs 2,29,716 FY19 Rs 2,14,369 9MFY20 Rs 1,47,975

In the nine months of FY20, the total contribution to the central government from the petroleum sector has been at Rs 2.2 lakh crore, with majority of the contribution coming from excise duty. This compares with Rs 3.48 lakh crore earned in FY19.