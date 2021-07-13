Digitising farming in rural India: What’s achieved and what more can be done

The second wave of the COVID pandemic ravaged rural India. The scale of this rural epidemic remains largely hidden in official figures however its impact continues to be felt in the sector that feeds the nation, agriculture.

The peak of the second wave forced farmers to stay away from their fields leaving crops unharvested, thereby hurting input. Furthermore, lockdowns made it harder to sell crops that were harvested, leaving the sector in dire need of a solution.

These complications also shone light on the problems that arise from India's rural sector being largely uninsured. Additionally, the rise in number of extreme weather events and the threat of an inadequate monsoon has made insurance a necessity.

However, the silver lining is that the pandemic has also shown that technology could provide answers to these conundrums. A slew of startups targeted at insuring farmers have mushroomed recently making it easier for tech-savvy agriculture. But can technology help the sector solve the issues that make input and output volatile and how does one ensure penetration of such agri-tech to rural India.

Nukul Upadhye CEO & Co-Founder of Bijak and Dhyanesh Bhatt, Co-Founder & Group CEO of Gramcover and Sandeep Sabharwal Group CEO of SLCM discussed this further.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video.