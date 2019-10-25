Commodities
Dhanteras: Global gold prices hit two-week high today
Updated : October 25, 2019 10:20 AM IST
Global spot gold rate hit its highest since October 10 at $1,504.35 and was slightly down at $1,501.67 per ounce.
In India, December gold futures traded 0.12 percent lower at Rs 38,306 per gram.
On Thursday, gold prices in Delhi rose Rs 75 to Rs 38,945 per 10 gram.
