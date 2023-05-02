Department of Food and Public Distribution urges reduction in edible oil prices, but consumer impact delayed

Sudhakar Desai, the CEO and Director of Emami Agrotech, points out that mustard seed prices have fallen below the minimum support price (MSP), with the market operating at around Rs 4,800 while MSP is at Rs 5,450.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has advised the Solvent Extractor Association of India to tell its members to ensure that there is a reduction in edible oil prices, and to pass on the benefits to consumers.

While prices of edible oils have witnessed a sharp decline in past six months, the Indian prices have not declined as much, at least not on the MRP front.

India's consumption of edible oils was also higher in March than in January. Palm oil prices are a key indicator of the edible oil market, and the prices for this commodity have fallen drastically over the past year.