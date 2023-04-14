Demand for jeera exports slowing down due to high prices, says Harjiv Swani

India is the largest exporter of spices across the globe, offering spices and related products of over 200 types. In FY22 alone, India exported $4.1 billion worth of spices.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
One of the spices that India exports is Jeera or cumin. And the prices here have seen a jump of over 45 percent in the past month amid high demand and fears of crop damage due to unfavourable weather.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Harjiv Swani of Swani Spice said they are starting to see some demand slowdown in export markets for jeera due to the high prices. However, he highlighted that domestic demand still continues to be strong.
Swani said, "The domestic buying can't stop. In India, we normally eat the entire jeera crop ourselves. But India is the world’s largest exporter of jeera. So we have seen that the demand is starting to slow down because customers are not able to digest these high prices. So we are seeing some very little movement in the exports business, but domestic I believe remains quite active."
Swani added that there has been a lower planting of cumin across the country. He expects a production shortfall of about 2,00,000 tonne for the current year.
"We have seen lower planting of cumin across the country. India typically has a crop of about 7,00,000 to about 6,50,000 tonne of cumin. This year, we are looking at a crop of only 4,00,000 to 4,50,000 tonne. So that really creates a shortfall of anywhere about 2,00,000 tonne, which is huge because there is no Indian dish that is made without jeera," Swani added.